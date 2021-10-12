Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Down 2.2%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $136.01 and last traded at $136.46. Approximately 31,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,551,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.47.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day moving average is $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

