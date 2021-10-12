Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Update

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Ebro Foods stock remained flat at $$19.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ebro Foods has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.0511 per share. This is a positive change from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $3.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.74%.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

