Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.