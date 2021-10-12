Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.90.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded down C$1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$38.00. 469,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -52.75. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$19.42 and a twelve month high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

