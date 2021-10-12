Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

BROS opened at $49.00 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.