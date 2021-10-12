Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Dundee Securities cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

