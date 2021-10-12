Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.82. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on DFH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at about $22,739,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $11,616,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the second quarter valued at about $7,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.