DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE DLY opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $58,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

