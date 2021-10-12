Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $11.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

CWXZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.25. 6,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

