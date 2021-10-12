Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$95.90.

Several research firms recently commented on DCBO. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Docebo stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 58,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Docebo has a 12 month low of C$47.22 and a 12 month high of C$117.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

