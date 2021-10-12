Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.65

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.65 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSCSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.28.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

