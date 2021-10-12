Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 76,446 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $94,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

