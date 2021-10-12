Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 61,975 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,797,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,975 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $92,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,436 shares of company stock worth $2,051,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

