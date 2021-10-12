Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 178,568 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $98,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

