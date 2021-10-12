Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 66,813 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $95,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.