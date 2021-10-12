Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Service Co. International worth $92,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $9,649,786.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,197,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

