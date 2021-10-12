Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $96.54 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $96,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

