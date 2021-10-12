Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $93.17 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $93,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

