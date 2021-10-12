Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $93.17 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $93,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 67.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $39,540,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

