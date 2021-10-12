Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Separately, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.33. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.