DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $23.86 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

