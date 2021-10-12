Diamond Price Up 25.8% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00005166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $45,566.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001644 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039245 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,635,461 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

