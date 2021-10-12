Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target to $19.00

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

CLI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

CLI stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,215,000 after buying an additional 50,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 893,139 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 630,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 231,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

