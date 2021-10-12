Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Price Target to $19.00

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.
CLI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
CLI stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04.
About Mack-Cali Realty
Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
