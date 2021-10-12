Deutsche Bank AG Sells 902 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

