Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,627 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Covetrus by 16.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVET opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

