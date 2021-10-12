Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of REGENXBIO worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

