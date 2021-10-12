Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $249,936.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,496 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $102,121.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,215 shares of company stock valued at $712,262. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRSN stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $640.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

