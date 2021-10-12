DerivaDAO (DDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.73 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00010778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $156.66 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00122786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,676.57 or 0.99953276 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.39 or 0.06217641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

