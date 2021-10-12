Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

DENN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 7,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,643. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

