Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 218,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $56,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

