Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

ET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,712,998. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

