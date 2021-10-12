Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,214,000 after buying an additional 136,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 151.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,362,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $251.23. 85,368 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.54. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

