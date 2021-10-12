Dego Finance (DEGO) One Day Volume Hits $18.49 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.37 or 0.00013181 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $63.47 million and $18.49 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00219865 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

