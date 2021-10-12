Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

