Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTCMKTS:DECN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTCMKTS:DECN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 2,274.2% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DECN traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,306. Decision Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
About Decision Diagnostics
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Decision Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decision Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.