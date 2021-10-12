DAV Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $1.27 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00309993 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.87 or 1.00114653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00060082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

