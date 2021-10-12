Datto (NYSE:MSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.13

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Datto by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 205,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Datto by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 221,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Datto by 31,506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 215,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

