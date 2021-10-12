Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

