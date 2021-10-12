Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DDAIF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.