Daimler’s (DDAIF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DDAIF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
