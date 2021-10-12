Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 274 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.63.

PNC opened at $201.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

