Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 227 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK opened at $168.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.