Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

