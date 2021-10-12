Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,779 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The Western Union stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.