Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 898.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

