Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.56 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,674.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,738.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,617.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,527.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $30.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

