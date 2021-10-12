Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.21 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Waters by 48.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $341.38 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $201.79 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.34 and its 200-day moving average is $351.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.