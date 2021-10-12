Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pool by 97.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pool by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Pool by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 34,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 762.3% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $445.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $473.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.83.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

