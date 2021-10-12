Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 318 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,517 shares of company stock valued at $30,589,316. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,674.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,617.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,527.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,738.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

