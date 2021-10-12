D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

