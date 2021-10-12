Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $57.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.20% from the company’s current price.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

